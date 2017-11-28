Can Mahomes save the Chiefs?

It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to save Kansas City’s season.

Alex Smith was an MVP candidate after leading the Chiefs to a 5-0 start with impressive wins at New England (9-2) and over Philadelphia (10-1) in the first two weeks. Smith had 18 touchdown passes and zero interceptions at one point. Since then, he’s thrown four picks and only TD.

Mahomes was drafted to be the quarterback of the future. Teammates rave about his practice performance. The season is slipping away from Kansas City (6-5).

Coach Andy Reid has to bench Smith and start Mahomes if the Chiefs want to make the playoffs, right?

Wrong!

Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy need to let Smith do the things he did early in the season when the offense was unstoppable. Smith took shots deep, the game plan featured creativity and defenses couldn’t figure them out.

Now, the Chiefs are boring and predictable.

The problem isn’t Smith . It’s the playcalling.

Here are more overreactions following Week 12:

——

OVERREACTION: AJ McCarron will be the next quarterback for the Browns (0-11). Hue Jackson’s pre-game hug sealed it.

REALISTIC REACTION: Jackson is 1-26. Will he be around to make that decision?

——

OVERREACTION: The Falcons (7-4) are going to win the NFC South thanks to the return of an explosive offense .

REALISTIC REACTION: Check back after they play Minnesota’s stingy defense this week.

——

OVERREACTION: Tom Brady threw an interception because Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills says he got in his head.

REALISTIC REACTION: Stills should focus on catching the ball instead of trash-talking Brady.

——

OVERREACTION: Jay Ajayi is not happy with his role in Philadelphia.

REALISTIC REACTION: Ajayi will not become a distraction.

——

OVERREACTION: Blake Bortles proved against the Cardinals why the Jaguars (7-4) can’t win with him at quarterback.

REALISTIC REACTION: They’ve managed to win seven games with a strong defense, a solid run game and Bortles under center.

——

OVERREACTION: Dak Prescott is an ordinary quarterback without Ezekiel Elliott.

REALISTIC REACTION: Spread the blame around.

——

OVERREACTION: The Broncos have a better chance with Tim Tebow than Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch or Brock Osweiler.

REALISTIC REACTION: Beating the Steelers in the playoffs wasn’t enough for John Elway to keep Tebow around six years ago.

——

OVERREACTION: Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib will headline Wrestlemania 34.

REALISTIC REACTION: Ric Flair, at 68 years old, is more entertaining.

——

