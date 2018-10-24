Buddy Reed, Miguel Diaz both off to strong starts in the Arizona Fall League

The World Series is under way, but that is not the only professional baseball being played in the United States!

The second full week of Arizona Fall League play is in the books. On Tuesday, Milwaukee’s Keston Hiura was named AFL Hitter of the Week and Kansas City’s Scott Blewett was named AFL Pitcher of the Week.

As for Padres prospects, three position players hit a combined 13-for-50 (.260) with five walks and 14 strikeouts. Three pitchers combined to throw 12 innings, giving up six earned runs (4.50 ERA).

Individual performances:

OF Buddy Reed

Among Padres position players, Reed put forth the most impressive performance at the plate this week. He batted 7-for-17 in four starts, scoring five runs and stealing three bases in the process. The 23-year-old outfielder is 10th in the AFL in batting average (.367) after two weeks of play.

3B Hudson Potts

Potts hit 5-for-20 (.250) this week with two home runs and five RBI. His performance in Tuesday’s 8-1 Javelinas victory may have been his most impressive to date. Potts went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks.

Hudson Potts 🚀

The @Padres' No. 23 prospect, who homered 19 times in @MiLB this season, rips a 3-run shot in the 1st inning of @MLBazFallLeague action, his 1st homer in the AFL. Follow live: https://t.co/HzUXdGslOo pic.twitter.com/KEOcLpDFQf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 17, 2018

C Austin Allen

The 25th-ranked Padres prospect registered three starts this week, going 1-for-12 with two RBI. All three of his starts came at the catching position.

Austin Allen absolutely crushed this ball. There was a 106.9 MPH exit velocity on this two-run double. 👀

No. 25 on the #Padres Top 30: https://t.co/eosjpYq3sj pic.twitter.com/AAVlxqTAab — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 20, 2018

SP Miguel Diaz

Diaz started two games in the last week. In each start, he threw four innings of one-run ball and earned the win. His ERA now sits at 2.45.

RP Travis Radke

The southpaw threw one inning on October 20, allowing three hits and two earned runs. Side note: there is still time to vote him as MiLB’s top relief pitcher of 2018! Voting ends at 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

#Rays' Wander Franco, #Astros' Josh James, #Angels' Jo Adell and #Padres' Chris Paddack were among the biggest storylines of 2018. Who gets your vote to win the #MiLBY?

🗳️: https://t.co/GRYJ32nBLF pic.twitter.com/b5K3393MTX — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) October 23, 2018

RP Dauris Valdez

The 6’8″, 221-pound reliever appeared in three games this week, allowing three hits and two earned runs. He walked three and struck out one.

RP Hansel Rodriguez

Rodriguez did not appear this week for the Javelinas, and has not appeared in game action since October 15.

Peoria currently leads the AFL’s West division with an 8-4 record.