Remember to breath San Diego fans … Padres brass reportedly meeting with Bryce Harper

It. Could. Possibly. Maybe. Slightly. Happen!

Free agent superstar Bryce Harper and the San Diego Padres are meeting in Las Vegas, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Per source, meeting is tonight. https://t.co/LQgI9jceJD — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 31, 2019

Harper has met with a number of other teams (Nationals, Phillies, White Sox) in the recent days and weeks. The timetable for his decision is unknown.

While Rosenthal notes the Padres are a long shot to land Harper, the team is willing to get the ‘deal done at the right price.’

The Padres are looking to make a splash with the bat before the season gets going. The club is reportedly in contention for Manny Machado.

The Padres, already in on Manny Machado and J.T. Realmuto, are meeting with Bryce Harper today. Updates on all three: https://t.co/VDro10Zsx5 — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) January 31, 2019

Harper, 26, is exploring a new contract that could exceed north of $300 million which the Nationals offered Harper in December.

Last season, in 159 games played, Harper blasted 34 home runs and 100 RBIs with a .889 on-base percentage.