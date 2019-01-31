Remember to breath San Diego fans … Padres brass reportedly meeting with Bryce Harper

Could you imagine this guy in Padres colors?!?!
Getty Images

It. Could. Possibly. Maybe. Slightly. Happen!

Free agent superstar Bryce Harper and the San Diego Padres are meeting in Las Vegas, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Harper has met with a number of other teams (Nationals, Phillies, White Sox) in the recent days and weeks. The timetable for his decision is unknown.

While Rosenthal notes the Padres are a long shot to land Harper, the team is willing to get the ‘deal done at the right price.’

The Padres are looking to make a splash with the bat before the season gets going. The club is reportedly in contention for Manny Machado.

Harper, 26, is exploring a new contract that could exceed north of $300 million which the Nationals offered Harper in December.

Last season, in 159 games played, Harper blasted 34 home runs and 100 RBIs with a .889 on-base percentage.