Browns GM Dorsey willing to take calls about No. 1 pick

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is willing to take trade offers for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

He’s even encouraging teams to make that call.

Dorsey spoke Thursday at the NFL’s scouting combine in Indianapolis, and it didn’t take long for the annual quarterback questions to pop up.

But as Dorsey repeatedly swatted away queries about where he had players ranked, he acknowledged there were many things he could do with the top pick in April’s draft. Cleveland also holds the fourth pick in the draft.

One possibility is a trade, to which Dorsey quipped “just give me a call.”