Browns CB promises Twitter followers LeBron jerseys if Cavs win NBA Finals

By TOM WITHERS

, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall better hope LeBron James‘ postseason excellence is over.

Randall promised on Twitter that if James and the Cavaliers upset the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals he would buy a jersey for anyone who re-tweeted his post. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 334,000 re-tweets on Randall’s account ((at)RandallTime).

Randall was acquired by the Browns in March in a trade from Green Bay. He has posted numerous tweets in the past backing the Warriors. He responded to one skeptic by saying he would “100 percent” deliver on his pledge.

Playing for one of Cleveland’s teams, however, and openly rooting against another isn’t a wise move. Also, Randall’s boast could prove expensive, but the 25-year-old did not specify which jersey he’d purchase.

Randall intends to be courtside at Games 3 and 4 when series comes to Cleveland. Game 1 is Thursday night at Golden State.