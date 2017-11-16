Bills-Chargers matchup could feature 2 new starting quarterbacks

The Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Chargers with a potential quarterback matchup on Sunday at the StubHub Center that few saw coming.

Is everyone ready for Nathan Peterman-Kellen Clemens showdown?

The Bills (5-4) have turned to the rookie Peterman, a fifth-round pick, over Tyrod Taylor as they attempt to snap their first two-game skid of the season.

The Chargers (3-6) could turn away from Philip Rivers, his availability in question because of a concussion he suffered in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Like the Bills, the Chargers are trying to rebound from two consecutive losses. After a flash of victories in mid-October, the Chargers have returned to their manner of dropping close games in baffling ways.

Rivers, who is ranked in the top 10 this season in yards (10th), attempts (fifth) and touchdown passes (ninth), has started 194 straight games.

Rivers, 35, trails only Brett Favre (321), Peyton Manning (227) and Eli Manning (220) on the NFL’s all-time list for consecutive starts among quarterbacks.

Rivers was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

“As you get better, your workload increases,” Lynn said.

Does Lynn expect Rivers to keep his streak alive?

“Yes, I do, absolutely. (And) I think Philip will be brutally honest with us. I told him to be honest with us with this injury and he has so far. That is all we can go by.”

Rivers’ health has been one of his strengths in a 14-year career.

“It just speaks to his durability and how well he takes care of himself, on and off the field,” Lynn said. “That is the only way you can do that in this league.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott is hopeful his quarterback switch will energize the Bills.

Buffalo was far from competitive in Sunday’s 47-10 spanking by the New Orleans Saints. Taylor completed 9 of 18 passes for 56 yards and an interception.

But a shoddy defense had its fingerprints on the loss as well in a historic effort. The Bills allowed a franchise-high six rushing touchdowns, getting trampled for 298 rushing yards and that included 32 first downs.

McDermott took all that in and reiterated that Taylor, the starter for the past 2 1/2 seasons, was his quarterback.

On Wednesday, he told the Buffalo media otherwise. After more reflection of Peterman’s abbreviated stint Sunday, McDermott changed course.

“Tyrod was our starter when you guys asked me that question Sunday and again on Monday,” McDermott said. “Just like every week, I continue to evaluate our team and our situation. I thought about it and slept on it and I felt like we needed to move in a different direction at this time and made a decision Tuesday morning.”

Come Sunday, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Peterman gets his first NFL start. In mop-up duty against the Saints, Peterman was 7 of 10 for 79 yards and a touchdown.

McDermott, in his first year as the Bills coach, felt a chance for Buffalo to make the postseason for the first time since 1999 was slipping away. Before the two-game pratfall, Buffalo had won four of five outings.

In seeking a way to rekindle that mojo, Peterman gets pointed at the Chargers and the NFL’s best pass-rushing tandem in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram (18 sacks).

“Really it’s about becoming a better team,” McDermott said. “That’s what we’re here for. We are 5-4, I understand that and we are in the playoff hunt at this point.

“(But) It is always, and for the time that I am here, will be about becoming the best team that we can possibly become. We are made for than 5-4 and I’ve come here to be more than 5-4.”

Is it fair that the scapegoat is Taylor?

“I don’t look at life as fair or unfair,” Taylor said.

Peterman, who played at Pittsburgh and Tennessee, is ready for his Hollywood close-up.

“The good thing is I’ve seen some live action against starters,” Peterman said. “But I’m a rookie so I’m sure the defensive coordinator (Gus Bradley) will have something dialed up just for me.”

Peterman said he was surprised when McDermott told him about his promotion.

“I was pretty emotional and I tried not to show it, but it’s a dream come true to get this opportunity,” Peterman said. “But it’s certainly not done at all. It is a great opportunity, but it is out in front of me and I have to go out and work.”

The Chargers have beat the Bills in four of their last five meetings.