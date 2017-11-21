Aztecs’ RB Penny left off list of Doak Walker Award finalists

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and Stanford running back Bryce Love are the finalists for the Maxwell Award given to college football’s top player.

The finalists for several college football awards were announced Monday, including the Chuck Bednarik defensive player of the year. The finalists for that award were Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb. Winners will be announced Dec. 7.

Mayfield was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien award that goes to the top quarterback, along with Mason Rudolph of Oklahoma State and J.T. Barrett of Ohio State.

Barkley and Love, along with Wisconsin freshman Jonathan Taylor, were finalists for the Doak Walker Award that goes to the nation’s top running back.