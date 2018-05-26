Austin Hedges suffers setback during rehab assignment

LOS ANGELES– Padres catcher Austin Hedges has suffered a setback during his rehab assignment, manager Andy Green announced prior to first pitch on Friday.

“Yesterday he pulled himself out of the lineup prior to the game, experiencing some soreness in his elbow again,” Green said. “The tests we had done, there wasn’t anything there that we saw that was anything for concern, but he is still not feeling right. He is going to halt his rehab for a few days and hopefully begin it again.”

“It is disappointing to know he is feeling that way and can’t get going,” he continued.

Hedges, who hit .173 with two home runs in 75 at-bats during the season’s first month, was placed on the 10-day DL on May 1 with right elbow tendinitis. Prior to going out on his rehab assignment with El Paso on May 21, Hedges had been participating in extended spring training action in Arizona.

The skipper also gave an update on right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who has played eight games thus far with El Paso on an extended rehab assignment. Green said that most of the reports on Renfroe’s elbow have come back positive, but in his case it is more about finding a groove at the plate.

“For Hunter, it is more about finding the stroke and making sure the way everything is working the way it should,” Green stated.