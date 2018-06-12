Austin Hedges set to resume rehab assignment in Lake Elsinore

ST. LOUIS– Roughly two weeks after experiencing elbow soreness in a rehab assignment with the El Paso Chihuahuas, Austin Hedges is set to resume his rehab assignment with the Lake Elsinore Storm. The catcher took batting practice today and is expected to be in Lake Elsinore’s lineup tomorrow.

Austin Hedges is here in Lake Elsinore taking BP with @Storm_Baseball. He says he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow. #Padres pic.twitter.com/vyHTRAcAuw — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) June 11, 2018

Hedges, who was placed on the shelf with right elbow tendinitis on May 1, was hitting .173 with two home runs in 24 games for the Padres prior to the injury.

The 25-year-old played in two rehab games with Triple-A El Paso in late May, but soreness in his right elbow forced his rehab progress to be halted. Raffy Lopez and backup catcher A.J. Ellis have assumed the catching duties on the big league club since his injury.