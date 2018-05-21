Austin Hedges set to begin rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso

WASHINGTON– Padres catcher Austin Hedges, who has been out since May 1 with tendinitis in his right elbow, will begin a rehab assignment tonight with the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Hedges, who was hitting .173 with two home runs prior to the injury, had been working out and playing in extended spring training games in Arizona. He will now make the next step towards a return to the big leagues, joining outfielder Hunter Renfroe on a rehab assignment with the Chiahuahuas.

ROSTER MOVE:

Today, the Padres optioned infielder Carlos Asuaje to Triple-A El Paso and recalled left-handed reliever Tyler Webb.

The move provides Asuaje a chance to get work around the infield and improve his versatility. It also gives manager Andy Green another left-handed reliever to use in his bullpen.

In 13 AAA innings so far this year, Webb has registered a 1.38 ERA with a 15/3 K/BB ratio.