Austin Hedges, Hunter Renfroe take steps toward return

SAN DIEGO– Catcher Austin Hedges (elbow tendinitis) and outfielder Hunter Renfroe (elbow inflammation) have both taken recent steps toward a possible return to San Diego. As far as Wil Myers (oblique), he seems to be much further away from game action.

Austin Hedges, who was placed on the disabled list on May 1, received an MRI on his elbow Thursday and the results came back positive. He has been throwing and will start hitting soon.

Hedges claimed that the injury was caused by the swing changes he underwent this off-season. He will try and revert back to his 2017 hitting style. In 2018, the defense-first catcher has hit .173 with two home runs in 75 at-bats.

Hunter Renfroe, who was hitting 10-50 (.200) with two home runs prior to being placed on the DL on April 21, has been playing in extended spring training games in Arizona. Up until yesterday, all of those appearances have been as a DH.

However, the outfielder played in the field on Thursday for the first time since being shelved. A rehab assignment does not appear too far off for the 26-year-old.

In terms of the near-future for Wil Myers, the news was not so positive. He has yet to resume any baseball activity while nursing an oblique injury.