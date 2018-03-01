Austin Hedges continues power display in Padres victory

The San Diego Padres rode a 7-run 6th inning en route to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon at Peoria Stadium. The win was the Padres’ third straight in spring training play.

Austin Hedges got the offense started for the Friars in the second inning with a solo shot, his third of the spring. The 25-year-old catcher tweaked his swing in the offseason, and although it is very early, those tweaks seem to be paying off. He has now played in three spring training games, and has homered in all of them.

The deciding inning came in the 6th, when the Padres batted around and scored seven times. In the middle of it was Padres top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. The 19-year-old started off the inning with a double, scored the first run of the inning, and drove in the final run of the inning on a 2-out RBI single. Those two hits were a welcome sign for Tatis, who previously had not registered a hit since his home run last Friday.

The biggest hit of the 6th came from 2B hopeful Carlos Asuaje, who yanked a bases-clearing triple down the right field line.

RHP Dinelson Lamet started for the Padres, giving up two runs on three hits in two innings. His two runs were given up on one swing of the bat, as Andrew Toles hit a two-run blast off of him in the first inning. The right-hander also struck out two.

Chris Taylor and Will Smith had multi-hit games for the Dodgers. Taylor, who started at shortstop, hit two doubles. Will Smith hit a double and a solo home run.

The Padres are back in action tomorrow against the Texas Rangers at 12:05 p.m. PT. Tyson Ross will toe the rubber for the Padres. The game will not be televised.

The next televised game will be on Friday at 12:10 p.m. PT, when the Padres host the Royals. The game will be available on Fox Sports San Diego as well as the FoxSportsGO website and app.