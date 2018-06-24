Austin Hedges activated off 10-day DL, Lopez optioned

SAN FRANCISCO– It took a while, but the Padres have their starting catcher back.

The San Diego Padres announced on Sunday morning that they had activated Austin Hedges off the 10-day DL (elbow). To make room for Hedges, catcher Raffy Lopez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Lopez hit .180 with a 48 wRC+ in 34 games for the Padres, sharing the catching duties with A.J. Ellis during Hedges’ absence.

For Hedges, his road back from the DL was quite tumultuous. The catcher was placed on the shelf on May 1 with right elbow tendinitis. 20 days later he was on his way to El Paso for a rehab assignment, but after two games, he was shut down with soreness in that same elbow.

After plenty of rest and treatment, the 25-year-old headed out on his second rehab assignment with the Lake Elsinore Storm on June 12. Everything went well, and after continuing his rehab with the El Paso Chihuahuas, he will return to the lineup today.

Hedges went 15-39 (.385) at the plate with three home runs during eleven minor league rehab starts.

Prior to his injury, he was hitting .173 with two home runs in 75 at-bats for the big league club.