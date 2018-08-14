August Community Partner of the Month presented by Kaiser Permanente

Marines make legendary sacrifices. Sending their children to school shouldn’t be one of them. That’s why at the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, we’ve been Honoring Marines by Educating Their Children for more than half a century. Visit www.mcsf.org to learn more.

Today’s generation of service members have made unprecedented sacrifices. And while there are many ways to honor our Nation’s heroes, there is no organization closer to the intersection of real need and lasting impact than the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

Founded in 1962, The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the nation’s oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to military children.

Our scholarships provide access to affordable education for the children of Marines and Navy Corpsman attending post-high school, under-graduate and career technical education programs. In that time, we have provided more than 40,000 scholarships worth nearly $125 million.

You can get involved by attending one of our more than 40 galas, golf tournaments, and other special events across the country. The following California events are just around the corner!

Golf for Vets Tournament

September 10, 2018

Boulder Ridge Golf Club

1000 Old Quarry Road

San Jose, CA 95123

West Coast Awards Dinner

October 6, 2018

The Resort at Pelican Hill

22701 Pelican Hill Rd South

Newport Coast, CA 92657