Ducks acquire Del Zotto from Canucks for Schenn; Grant from Penguins for Blandisi

The Ducks are makings moves.

The club acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Vancouver Canucks for defenseman Luke Schenn and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

The Ducks also acquired center Derek Grant from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for center Joseph Blandisi.

The trades were announced Wednesday night.

Welcome back, Derek Grant! We've re-acquired the center from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Joseph Blandisi. 📰➡ https://t.co/mg9Q2jw7SN pic.twitter.com/y8us95IqFV — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 17, 2019

The 28-year-old Del Zotto had a goal and three assists with the Canucks this season and has 54 goals and 161 assists over 10 NHL seasons.

Schenn, 29, had only played in eight games for Anaheim this season after signing with the Ducks as a free agent in July. He has 30 goals and 113 assists in 11 seasons.

Grant, 28, returns to Anaheim after setting career highs in points (24), goals (12), assists (12), plus/minus (+3), games played (66) and power-play goals (3) last season with the Penguins.

Blandisi, 24, has registered 26 points in 74 career NHL games with Anaheim and New Jersey. Blandisi also earned 13-25=38 points with a +11 rating in 54 games over two seasons with the San Diego Gulls.

On Monday, the Ducks traded Andrew Cogliano to the Stars for forward Devin Shore.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.