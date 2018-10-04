4 rookie quarterbacks starting in one week is a rarity

Four rookie quarterbacks started in the same week for only the second time in NFL history in Week 4. None of them earned a win.

Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield and Arizona’s Josh Rosen came close. Both of their teams lost by a field goal. Buffalo’s Josh Allen had the worst game of the group in a shutout loss. Sam Darnold and the Jets didn’t have a chance against Jacksonville.

Mayfield was 21 of 41 for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 45-42 overtime loss at Oakland. He came off the bench to lead the Browns to a rare win the previous game against the Jets.

Rosen also made his first start, going 15 of 27 for 180 yards and one TD in a 20-17 loss to Seattle.

Allen was 16 of 33 for 151 yards and two picks in a 22-0 loss to Green Bay. He led the Bills to a stunning upset at Minnesota a week earlier.

Darnold was 17 of 34 for 167 yards and one TD in a 31-12 loss to the Jaguars.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson got four carries in a win against the Steelers so all five quarterbacks picked in the first round played the same week. When Mayfield and Rosen made their debuts in Week 3, it was the first time five first-round quarterbacks played within the first three games of a season.

Here’s a look inside more numbers going into Week 5:

BREEZING PAST PEYTON: Drew Brees needs 201 yards passing yards when New Orleans hosts the Redskins on Monday to surpass Peyton Manning (71,940) and Brett Favre (71,838) for most passing yards in NFL history. Brees (496) and Brady (497) are close to joining Manning and Favre as the only members of the 500 touchdown passes club.

GETTING OFFENSIVE: The totals for points (3,030), touchdowns (344) and touchdown passes (228) are all the highest through the first four weeks of a season.

PASSING LEAGUE: The 12 individual performances of at least 400 yards is the most through the first four weeks. The five individual 400-yard passing performances in Week 4 were the most ever in a single week.

PARITY: The average margin of victory has been 9.9 points and 38 games have been decided by eight points or fewer, the most ever through four weeks. Six games in Week 4 had the winning points scored in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime.

FLYING HIGH: The Rams can become the fifth team to score at least 30 points in each of their first five games to start a season. Three of the previous four teams to accomplish the feat reached the Super Bowl.

MAGNIFICENT MAHOMES: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has 14 TD passes and no interceptions. Peyton Manning holds the record to start a season with 20 TDs and no picks.

ADAM’S MARK: Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has at least 100 yards receiving yards in the first four games. Only two players have done it in the first five: Charley Hennigan (1961) and Bob Boyd (1954).