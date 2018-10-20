Week 7 NFL pick ’em against the spread

Last week: 5-8-1

Weeks 1 through 6: 42-44-4

Last week wasn’t the best of weeks. Time to get back over the .500 mark…

Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) vs. Tennessee (London)

The Chargers were quite impressive last week in Cleveland and seem to be hitting their stride. The Titans, well, they must protect Marcus Mariota a little better if they want to hang in this one.

Regardless, hopefully this game will be a better showing for the London fans than Seahawks-Raiders was last week.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Indianapolis (-7.5) vs. Buffalo

This game feels like it will be a struggle for both sides. For the Bills, Derek Anderson is an upgrade over Nathan Peterman, but that’s not exactly a compliment. Running backs do flourish in the passing game against the Colts defense, so keep an eye on LeSean McCoy.

Pick: Buffalo (+7.5)

Philadelphia (-5) vs. Carolina

Eagles are 13-2 in their last 15 home games and are coming off of a thrashing of the Giants last Thursday night. They should come out fresh and ready to go.

Pick: Philadelphia (-5)

Tampa Bay (-3.5) vs. Cleveland

If you take away last week’s blowout loss, the Browns have been in every single game they’ve played in this season. I’d expect this one to be no different. Both Baker & Jameis have big days.

Pick: Cleveland (+3.5)

Detroit (-3) vs. Miami

It is slated to be 88 degrees with 69% humidity on Sunday in Miami, and the Dolphins are 3-0 at home so far this season. They also have Kenyan Drake & the ageless Frank Gore to wear down a poor Lions run D.

Pick: Miami (+3)

Jacksonville (-4) vs. Houston

I honestly am not sure what to think of Jacksonville right now. I’ll take them here, though, as they’ll come out with an edge after being humiliated in Dallas last Sunday.

Pick: Jacksonville (-4)

Minnesota (-3.5) vs. New York Jets

How good is Adam Thielen?? With another 100 yards receiving this week, he would tie the NFL record with seven consecutive 100-yard games to begin a season. He is also on pace to break the single-season NFL record for catches. Not bad for a UDFA.

Pick: Minnesota (-3.5)

New England (-2.5) vs. Chicago

Mitch Trubisky is a different QB at home (in a good way), but the Patriots offense is rolling right now.

Pick: New England (-2.5)

Baltimore (-2.5) vs. New Orleans

Drew Brees has beaten every single NFL team in his career….. except the Ravens. Coming off a bye, he gets that W here.

Pick: New Orleans (+2.5)

Washington (-1) vs. Dallas

Dallas is 0-3 on the road. Washington has beat some good teams at home. I’ll take Washington.

Pick: Washington (-1)

Los Angeles Rams (-9.5) vs. San Francisco

9.5 points is a lot for a division game on the road. The Rams stay unbeaten, but it will be closer than some think.

Pick: San Francisco (+9.5)

Kansas City (-6) vs. Cincinnati

The Chiefs may have lost against the Patriots, but I’m sold on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. They will score in bunches on Sunday Night & the Bengals won’t be able to keep up.

Pick: Kansas City (-6)

Atlanta (-4) vs. New York Giants

I mean, we’ve seen better Monday Night matchups.

Pick: Atlanta (-4)