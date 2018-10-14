2018 Week 6 NFL pick ’em

Last week: 6-7-1

Weeks 1 through 5: 37-36-3

Home teams shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.

Minnesota (-10) vs. Arizona

The Vikings aren’t going to lose to a rookie QB at home again, but I do think Rosen & Co. keep this one within striking distance.

Pick: Arizona (+10)

Houston (-10) vs. Buffalo

The Texans have resurrected their season with back-to-back overtime wins, and Deshaun Watson seems to be slowly rounding back into form. He has to find a way to protect himself a little better, though.

Pick: Houston (-10)

Carolina (-1) vs. Washington

The Redskins are coming off a short week after getting blown out on Monday night, and the Panthers are getting both Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis back. The Panthers take it.

Pick: Carolina (-1)

Chicago (-4) vs. Miami

In that heat & humidity in Florida, Miami keeps it close.

Pick: Miami (+4)

New York Jets (-2.5) vs. Indianapolis

The Jets haven’t won back-to-back games in just about a year. Behind their running game and with some inspiration from the ’68 team that they are honoring this weekend, they take it.

Pick: New York Jets (-2.5)

Cleveland (-1.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

I like Cleveland, but I like this Chargers team more. They avenge the 2016 loss in Cleveland by taking this one.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (+1.5)

Cincinnati (-1.5) vs. Pittsburgh

Whenever these two get together, there’s going to be some nastiness involved. The Bengals have lost their last 6 games to the Steelers, but that ends here.

Pick: Cincinnati (-1.5)

Seattle (-2.5) vs. Oakland

Games played in London are always a crapshoot, but the Raiders have so many question marks.

Pick: Seattle (-2.5)

Atlanta (-3) vs. Tampa Bay

Matt Ryan should have a monster day as Tampa Bay continues their fall back down to Earth.

Pick: Atlanta (-3)

Los Angeles Rams (-7) vs. Denver

The Rams are the best team in football.

Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-7)

Baltimore (-2.5) vs. Tennessee

The Titans have quietly gone 12-1 in their last 13 home games, and the Ravens are playing their 3rd straight road game.

Pick: Tennessee (+2.5)

Jacksonville (-3) vs. Dallas

If you like offense…. don’t tune in to this one.

Pick: Jacksonville (-3)

New England (-3.5) vs. Kansas City

If Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs pull this one out, I will be very, very impressed. That being said, Brady & Co. deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Pick: New England (-3.5)

Green Bay (-9.5) vs. San Francisco

The Packers have had a really odd start to their season. Both of these teams haven’t shown much, but the home team needs this one. After next week’s bye, they play back-to-back road games against the Rams and Patriots. Ouch.

Pick: Green Bay (-9.5)