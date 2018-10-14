2018 Week 6 NFL pick ’em
Last week: 6-7-1
Weeks 1 through 5: 37-36-3
Home teams shown in bold. Odds taken from Odds Shark.
The Vikings aren’t going to lose to a rookie QB at home again, but I do think Rosen & Co. keep this one within striking distance.
Pick: Arizona (+10)
Houston (-10) vs. Buffalo
The Texans have resurrected their season with back-to-back overtime wins, and Deshaun Watson seems to be slowly rounding back into form. He has to find a way to protect himself a little better, though.
Pick: Houston (-10)
Carolina (-1) vs. Washington
The Redskins are coming off a short week after getting blown out on Monday night, and the Panthers are getting both Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis back. The Panthers take it.
Pick: Carolina (-1)
Chicago (-4) vs. Miami
In that heat & humidity in Florida, Miami keeps it close.
Pick: Miami (+4)
New York Jets (-2.5) vs. Indianapolis
The Jets haven’t won back-to-back games in just about a year. Behind their running game and with some inspiration from the ’68 team that they are honoring this weekend, they take it.
Pick: New York Jets (-2.5)
Cleveland (-1.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
I like Cleveland, but I like this Chargers team more. They avenge the 2016 loss in Cleveland by taking this one.
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (+1.5)
Cincinnati (-1.5) vs. Pittsburgh
Whenever these two get together, there’s going to be some nastiness involved. The Bengals have lost their last 6 games to the Steelers, but that ends here.
Pick: Cincinnati (-1.5)
Seattle (-2.5) vs. Oakland
Games played in London are always a crapshoot, but the Raiders have so many question marks.
Pick: Seattle (-2.5)
Atlanta (-3) vs. Tampa Bay
Matt Ryan should have a monster day as Tampa Bay continues their fall back down to Earth.
Pick: Atlanta (-3)
Los Angeles Rams (-7) vs. Denver
The Rams are the best team in football.
Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-7)
Baltimore (-2.5) vs. Tennessee
The Titans have quietly gone 12-1 in their last 13 home games, and the Ravens are playing their 3rd straight road game.
Pick: Tennessee (+2.5)
Jacksonville (-3) vs. Dallas
If you like offense…. don’t tune in to this one.
Pick: Jacksonville (-3)
New England (-3.5) vs. Kansas City
If Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs pull this one out, I will be very, very impressed. That being said, Brady & Co. deserve the benefit of the doubt.
Pick: New England (-3.5)
Green Bay (-9.5) vs. San Francisco
The Packers have had a really odd start to their season. Both of these teams haven’t shown much, but the home team needs this one. After next week’s bye, they play back-to-back road games against the Rams and Patriots. Ouch.
Pick: Green Bay (-9.5)
