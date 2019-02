Welcome to San Diego!

'Manny Machado is a generational talent, and we're ecstatic that he's chosen to spend his prime years in a San Diego Padres uniform," said Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement on Thursday. "This momentous agreement speaks volumes to the direction of our organization, as well as our commitment to bringing a World Series Championship to the Friar Faithful and the City of San Diego.'