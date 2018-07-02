Wallabies center Kerevi to miss rest of 2018 season

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Wallabies center Samu Kerevi was due to undergo surgery on a ruptured bicep Monday and will not play again in the 2018 rugby season.

Kerevi suffered the injury before the June test series between Australia and Ireland but was not sent for scans until Saturday, after a Super Rugby match between his Queensland Reds and the Auckland-based Blues.

He confirmed on Instagram Monday that he will not play again this year.

The 24-year-old center said ”unfortunately my season has come to an end. Time to fix the body and rest up.”