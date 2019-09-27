The Latest: Wales retains same starting XV to face Australia

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 8 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland will start with the same XV for the crucial Pool D game against Australia as he did for the opening win over Georgia.

Veteran lock Alun Wyn Jones will lead the team in what will be his record 130th test cap for Wales, breaking a mark he shares with Gethin Jenkins.

The Six Nations champions opened with a 43-13 win over Georgia on Monday, two days after Australia opened with a 39-21 win over Fiji.

The winner of Sunday’s game at Tokyo Stadium is likely to top the group.

Wales lineup: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones (captain) Jake Ball, Tom Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin