The Latest: Wales leads Wallabies 23-8 at halftime

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 10 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Wales leads Australia 23-8 at halftime in their Pool D match at Tokyo Stadium.

Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar landed a dropped goal in the first minute, and his crosskick was caught by Hadleigh Parkes over Marika Koroibete for the opening try.

But Koroibete featured with several strong runs, including in the leadup to a try by Adam Ashley-Cooper from a Bernard Foley crosskick, and he was denied a try by Biggar. But Biggar failed head injury assessments and was replaced by Rhys Patchell, who had an equally big impact.

Patchell kicked two penalties for 16-8 and converted a try in the last moments of the half by scrumhalf Gareth Davies, who intercepted opposite Will Genia and scooted 60 meters to the tryline.