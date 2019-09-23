The Latest: Wales beats Georgia 43-14 from 29-0 at halftime

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 4 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Wales has opened its campaign beating a resilient Georgia 43-14.

Tries from center Jonathan Davies, flanker Justin Tipuric, left winger Josh Adams and fullback Liam Williams helped to put Six Nations Grand Slam winner Wales 29-0 up at halftime.

But a converted try from hooker Shalva Mamukashvili early gave Georgia some confidence in what proved to be an even second half: 2-2 in converted tries.

Scrumhalf Tomos Williams got the fifth Wales try after sprinting to reach winger George North’s astute kick ahead just in time.

But Georgia’s powerful pack had the upper hand on Wales, and prop Levan Chilachava barged over for his team’s second try.

Tomos Williams then set up North with a one-handed pass, and North broke two tackles in squirming over the line for the sixth try.