The Latest: Wales beat Uruguay 35-13 to top Pool D

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 24 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Wales will play France in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after laboring past Uruguay 35-13 to top Pool D.

The Welsh swept a pool for the first time since 1987.

Their victory left Australia to play England in another quarterfinal.

Coach Warren Gatland gave 11 Wales players their first starts in the tournament and said he’d consider them for the quarterfinals team if they impressed, but few impressed in a dominating display plagued by unforced errors.

In the face of Uruguay’s scrambling, scrappy defense, Wales could score only four legitimate tries and received a penalty try.

Two more tries were ruled out on video review, and three others were bombed. Winger Hallam Amos had three ruled out, all of them his own fault.

The fumbling and bumbling meant Uruguay was in the match at halftime, trailing only 7-6. While the Teros never looked like winning, they managed to humble the Welsh by scoring their only try while down to 14 men.