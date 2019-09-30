The Latest: Wales back up to No 2 after beating Wallabies

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 11 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Wales is back up to No. 2 and Ireland down to No. 4 in rugby’s world rankings after the Welsh beat Australia and the Irish were upset by Japan.

Japan moved up to No. 8, its highest placing in the 16-year history of the rankings, after beating Ireland 19-12 in the Rugby World Cup’s biggest stunner so far on Saturday.

New Zealand retains the No. 1 ranking it lost to Wales and then Ireland in the weeks before the Rugby World Cup in Japan. The All Blacks regained top spot from Ireland after holding off South Africa 23-13 in their Pool B opener in Yokohama nine days ago. New Zealand plays Canada in its second pool game on Wednesday.

In the rankings, England stays No. 3 and South Africa No. 5.