The Latest: Uruguay makes 2 lineup changes to face Georgia

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 8 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The combination that worked in an upset win over Fiji has been kept mostly intact as Uruguay attempts to make it back-to-back wins at the Rugby World Cup.

Uruguay coach Esteban Meneses made two changes to his starting lineup for Sunday’s Pool D match against Georgia, with Juan Pedro Rombys replacing Diego Arbelo at tighthead and Alejandro Nieto starting at No. 8 at the expense of Manuel Diana.

Felipe Berchesi, who scored 15 points in the 30-27 win over Fiji in Kamaishi, will again direct play from No. 10.

Uruguay: Gaston Mieres, Nicolas Freitas, Juan Manuel Cat, Andres Vilaseca, Rodrigo Silva, Felipe Berchesi, Santiago Arata; Alejandro Nieto, Santiago Civetta, Juan Manuel Gaminara (captain), Manuel Leindekar, Ignacio Dotti, Juan Pedro Rombys, German Kessler, Mateo Sanguinetti. Reserves: Facundo Gattas Juan Echeverria, Diego Arbelo, Diego Magno, Juan Diego Ormaechea, Manuel Ardao, Agustin Ormaechea, Leandro Leivas

____

2:30 p.m.

Center Piers Francis has been cited for a dangerous tackle on U.S. fullback Will Hooley early in England’s win over the Americans at the Rugby World Cup.

Tournament organizers said Francis would attend a hearing in Tokyo chaired by New Zealand lawyer Nigel Hampton at a time to be confirmed.

Francis wasn’t punished by the on-field officials for the tackle during Thursday’s game. U.S. flanker John Quill later became the first player to be red carded at the 2019 tournament when he hit England’s Owen Farrell in a high, no-arms tackle in the 70th minute.

Australian winger Reece Hodge has been suspended for three games for making contact with the head of a Fijian rival with his shoulder during the Wallabies’ opening game.