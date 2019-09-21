The Latest: Under cover: Australia kicks off vs Fiji

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The Rugby World Cup game between Australia and Fiji has kicked off under the permanent roof at the Sapporo Dome.

The stadium in northern Japan is traditionally a baseball arena and home to the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, but the field was switched around to host the second game of the tournament.

There will only be two games at the Sapporo Dome; Australia-Fiji on Saturday and England-Tonga on Sunday.

The Australian and Fijian teams were welcomed onto the field by Japanese Taiko drums.

Two-time champion Australia is favored to win the opening match of Pool D against an exciting but unpredictable Fiji team. Australia last lost a game to Fiji in 1954.