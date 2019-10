YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The Latest on Sunday at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

South Africa has kicked off in the semifinal against Wales to see which team advances to a Rugby World Cup final against England.

Players from both teams sang their anthems proudly and loudly in a packed International Stadium at Yokohama.

Wales has never won a semifinal at the World Cup. South Africa has won two titles.