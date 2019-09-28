The Latest: Springboks restore order in 57-3 win vs Namibia

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 9 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

South Africa restored some order at the Rugby World Cup by putting away Namibia 57-3 in Toyota.

The Springboks’ second string lineup was still a different level against the World Cup’s lowest-ranked team in a Pool B game that was only a side story to Japan’s shock win over Ireland hours earlier. That threw the tournament on its head and put Japan in ecstasy.

South Africa scored nine tries, five in the first half and four in the second. Hooker Bongi Mbonambi and winger Makazole Mapimpi had a pair each.

Namibia has never won a Rugby World Cup game and the gulf between the teams was clear — and big — despite them being southern African neighbors. Namibia also had players sin-binned in each half to make it much harder for itself.