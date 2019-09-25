The Latest: Springboks change 13 for Namibia

TOKYO (AP) — The latest from Day 6 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has changed all but two of his starting team for the Springboks’ second game against Namibia.

Erasmus retained only center Lukhanyo Am and wing Makazole Mapimpi from the Springboks’ XV that lost to New Zealand 23-13.

In a surprise move, Erasmus selected Schalk Brits, normally a hooker, at No. 8. Brits will also captain the team on Saturday with regular skipper Siya Kolisi on the bench.

As well as an entirely fresh pack, South Africa will have Herschel Jantjies and Elton Jantjies — no relation — starting at scrumhalf and flyhalf, and veteran Frans Steyn, a survivor of the Boks’ 2007 Rugby World Cup triumph, at inside center.

The Springboks have experience on the bench for a game they’re expected to win and must win to stay on course for the quarterfinals.

Forwards Kolisi, Steven Kitshoff, Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert, and backs Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe are among the reserves. They all started against the All Blacks.