The Latest: Springboks beat 14-man Italy 49-3

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 15 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

South Africa won big in a game it had to win, trouncing 14-man Italy 49-3 in Shizuoka to stay in the Rugby World Cup.

South Africa was 17-3 up through two tries and the boot of Handre Pollard by the time Italy prop Andrea Lovotti was sent off for dangerous play in the opening minutes of the second half.

Lovotti lifted South Africa’s Duane Vermeulen off his feet and speared him into the ground, head-first, for the fourth red card of the World Cup.

Italy had problems with props all night. Two of them were injured in the first 20 minutes leading to uncontested scrums.

The Springboks scored seven tries in all for a bonus point. They would have taken just a win to keep them in the competition before kickoff but weren’t going to turn down the chance when Italy went down to 14 men with nearly the entire second half to play.

Electric right wing Cheslin Kolbe scored two of the tries, hooker Bongi Mbonambi one, and center Lukhanyo Am intercepted for the bonus-point score. Left wing Makazole Mapimpi also had one, Italy gifted replacement lock RG Snyman the sixth, and hooker Malcolm Marx was over in a rolling maul after the final hooter.

Italy is just about out of the World Cup. It needs to beat defending champion New Zealand in its last pool game to have a chance of making the quarters.