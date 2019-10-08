The Latest: South Africa vs Canada kicks off

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 19 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

7:18 p.m.

South Africa and Canada have kicked off at Kobe Misaki Stadium in the last pool game for the Springboks.

A bonus-point win should clinch a quarterfinal place for South Africa, unless Italy upsets defending champion New Zealand on Saturday and both of those teams get a bonus point in the process. That would leave all three teams on 15 points and points difference would decide who qualifies for the quarters.

The scenario is unlikely considering New Zealand’s early form in Japan.

The Springboks have rested many of their first-choice players for Canada, with captain Siya Kolisi and center Damian de Allende the only ones to start again after the 49-3 win over Italy.

Canada has two games left, this one in Kobe and then against Namibia to try for its first win at the World Cup since 2011.

This is the tournament’s last game at Kobe Misaki Stadium.