The Latest: South Africa beat 14-man Canada 66-7

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 19 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

9:05 p.m.

South Africa demolished 14-man Canada team 66-7 to pretty much confirm its place in the quarterfinals.

The Springboks scored 10 tries and had four tries and a bonus point in a whirlwind first 17 minutes at Kobe Misaki Stadium.

Canada was 40-0 down when replacement lock Josh Larsen was the sixth man sent off at the tournament, this time for a shoulder charge to the neck of South Africa’s Thomas du Toit at a ruck just before halftime.

Strangely, facing what threatened to be the biggest beating of the World Cup so far, the red card seemed to lift Canada for a period.

The Canadians were conceding far worse than a point a minute for the first 30 minutes and 47-0 behind at halftime. But they scored their one try early in the second half when it was 14 vs. 15. They also kept the Springboks scoreless for 15 minutes after the break while a man down.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach had a hat trick in the opening 20 minutes for the Boks. They added just three tries in the second to their seven tries in the first half, underlining the gutsy work by Canada after losing Larsen.

The biggest cheer was for Canada flanker Matt Heaton when he drove over in the 45th to make his first test try one against the two-time World Cup champions.