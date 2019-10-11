The Latest: Scully to set US Rugby World Cup appearance mark

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 22 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

United States captain Blaine Scully has been selected to play his 11th Rugby World Cup game and equal the U.S. record.

Scully leads a team with three changes for the last Pool C game against Tonga in Osaka on Sunday.

The three switches are Nick Civetta in for Nate Brakeley at lock, Malon Al-Jiboori in for Hanco Germishuys at flanker, and Will Hooley in for Mike Te’o at fullback. Hooley returns after sustaining a concussion in the Americans’ opening game against England.

The U.S. lost 45-7 to England, 33-9 to France and 47-17 to Argentina in a tough pool. Tonga is the U.S.’ best chance of a first World Cup win since 2011.

United States: Will Hooley, Blaine Scully (captain), Bryce Campbell, Paul Lasike, Marcel Brache, AJ MacGinty, Ruben de Haas; Cam Dolan, Malon Al-Jiboori, Tony Lamborn, Nick Civetta, Greg Peterson, Titi Lamositele, Joe Taufete’e, Eric Fry. Reserves: James Hilterbrand, Olive Kilifi,, Paul Mullen, Ben Landry, Hanco Germishuys, Ben Pinkelman, Nate Augspurger, Mike Te’o.