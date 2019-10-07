The Latest: Scotland rest main team for Japan showdown

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 18 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Scotland has made 14 changes to its starting team to play Russia, the most ever by the Scots between Rugby World Cup games.

Only Darcy Graham, who’s moved from right wing to left wing, survives from the 34-0 drubbing of Samoa.

Among the 14 new players, flanker John Barclay will take over as captain. Regular skipper Stuart McInally is on the bench. Brothers George and Pete Horne are starting a Rugby World Cup game together first the first time, with George in at scrumhalf for Greig Laidlaw and Pete at inside center.

Adam Hastings, son of Scotland great Gavin, starts at flyhalf.

Scotland must beat underdog Russia in Shizuoka on Wednesday to retain a chance of making the quarterfinals. The final Pool A game for Scotland will be the real tester, against unbeaten host Japan when a quarterfinal place will be on the line in Yokohama.

Because of that, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has decided to give most of his first-choice team a rest for Russia.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor, Pete Horne, Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, George Horne; Ryan Wilson, Fraser Brown, John Barclay, Ben Toolis, Scott Cummings, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Gordon Reid. Reserves: Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Henry Pyrgos, Chris Harris.