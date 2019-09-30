The Latest: Scotland leads Samoa 20-0 at halftime

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 11 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Scotland leads Samoa 20-0 at halftime after two tries in four minutes on a sweaty night under the roof at Kobe Misaki Stadium.

Both teams made errors galore in the first 30 minutes in difficult conditions as the roof seemed to exacerbate the humidity and heat and turn the Kobi Misaki into something like a greenhouse.

But the Scots kicked behind Samoa to put them under pressure and pounced for two tries at the end of the half.

Wing Sean Maitland collected a cross-kick by flyhalf Finn Russell for the first. Soon after, Russell broke and found flanker Jamie Ritchie in support. He fed scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw, who bounced out of Tim Nanai-Williams’ tackle and went over.

Fullback Stuart Hogg kicked a dropped goal from about 40 meters to stretch the lead and Scotland is in prime position to bounce back from a 27-3 loss to Ireland to starts its campaign in Pool A.