The Latest: Samoa’s Lee-Lo and Matu’u cited

TOKYO (AP) — The latest from Day 6 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Samoa center Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Motu Matu’u have been cited for dangerous high tackles following the win over Russia on Tuesday and face disciplinary hearings in Tokyo.

Lee-Lo and Matu’u were yellow-carded for shoulder-led hits on the head of Russia captain Vasily Artemyev within two minutes of each other in Kumagaya. Samoa won 34-9.

A date for the hearings has yet to be set.

Samoa winger Ed Fidow received a citing commissioner warning for punching in the same match.

Samoa next plays Scotland on Monday in Kobe in Pool A.