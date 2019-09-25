The Latest: Samoa’s Lee-Lo and Matu’u cited
AP
TOKYO (AP) — The latest from Day 6 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):
3:20 p.m.
Samoa center Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Motu Matu’u have been cited for dangerous high tackles following the win over Russia on Tuesday and face disciplinary hearings in Tokyo.
Lee-Lo and Matu’u were yellow-carded for shoulder-led hits on the head of Russia captain Vasily Artemyev within two minutes of each other in Kumagaya. Samoa won 34-9.
A date for the hearings has yet to be set.
Samoa winger Ed Fidow received a citing commissioner warning for punching in the same match.
Samoa next plays Scotland on Monday in Kobe in Pool A.