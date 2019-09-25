The Latest: Samoa’s Lee-Lo and Matu’u cited

<p> USA rugby team player David Ainu'u arranges his hair before the start of training at the Kobe Misaki Stadium during the Rugby World Cup in Kobe, western Japan on Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019. USA will play against England tomorrow in their Pool C game. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) </p>

TOKYO (AP) — The latest from Day 6 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Samoa center Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Motu Matu’u have been cited for dangerous high tackles following the win over Russia on Tuesday and face disciplinary hearings in Tokyo.

Lee-Lo and Matu’u were yellow-carded for shoulder-led hits on the head of Russia captain Vasily Artemyev within two minutes of each other in Kumagaya. Samoa won 34-9.

A date for the hearings has yet to be set.

Samoa winger Ed Fidow received a citing commissioner warning for punching in the same match.

Samoa next plays Scotland on Monday in Kobe in Pool A.