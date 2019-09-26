The Latest: Samoa No 8 Amosa out of Rugby World Cup injured

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 7 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Samoa No. 8 Afaesetiti Amosa is out of the Rugby World Cup with a right knee ligament injury, piling more problems on a team which already has two players facing bans for dangerous high tackles.

Samoa assistant coach Alistair Rogers says Amosa ruptured a ligament in the process of scoring a try in the 34-9 win over Russia on Tuesday. Amosa traveled with the squad to Kobe on Wednesday, reportedly moving around in a wheelchair, and is expected to leave Japan soon.

Samoa also has concerns for hooker Motu Matu’u and scrumhalf Dwayne Polataiva, who both have symptoms of concussion. And Matu’u and center Rey Lee-Lo have been cited for dangerous tackles vs. Russia and face disciplinary hearings and possible bans.

Samoa plays Scotland next in Kobe on Monday night and has tough games after that in Pool A against host Japan and No. 2-ranked Ireland.