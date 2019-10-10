The Latest: Samoa makes two changes for Ireland match

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 21 at the typhoon-affected Rugby World Cup (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Samoa has made two changes for its final Rugby World Cup Pool A game against Ireland in Fukuoka on Saturday.

The changes from the lineup which lost 38-19 to Japan last Saturday are in the forwards, where loose-head prop Logovii Mulipola replaces Jordan Lay and Teofilo Paulo comes in for Piula Faasalele at lock in head coach Steve Jackson’s lineup.

They are both on the bench for the game, which is set to go ahead despite Typhoon Hagibis causing two other World Cup matches to be cancelled on Saturday.

The Lam brothers are set to start a second consecutive World Cup match together, with Seilala at hooker and Jack, the team’s captain, at No. 8.

Henry Taefu, who scored all the points against Japan, starts in midfield alongside Alapati Leiua.

Samoa is second-to-last in the group, having beaten Russia and losing to Scotland.

Samoa: Tim Nanai-Williams, Ah See Tuala, Alapati Leiua, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow, Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne Polataivao; Jack Lam (captain), TJ Ioane, Chris Vui, Kane Le’aupepe, Teofilo Paulo, Michael Alaalatoa, Seilala Lam, Logovii Mulipola. Reserves: Ray Niuia, Paul Alo-Emile, Jordan Lay, Piula Faasalele, Josh Tyrell, Pele Cowley, Tusi Pisi, Kieron Fonotia.