The Latest: Samoa and Scotland underway

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 11 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Scotland is under pressure to put its Rugby World Cup back on course against Samoa in Kobe.

Scotland was dominated in a 27-3 loss to Ireland in its first match in Pool A. Samoa beat Russia 34-9.

That victory came at a cost for Samoa. The Pacific Islanders lost four players to injury and suspensions, including hooker Motu Matu’u and center Rey Lee-Lo, who were banned for three games each for dangerous tackles. Samoa does have captain Jack Lam back from injury, though.

Scotland has lost just once in 11 tests against Samoa and won all three of their previous Rugby World Cup games.

Monday’s game under the roof at Kobe Misaki Stadium is the day’s only game at the World Cup.