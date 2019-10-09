The Latest: RWC: Wales leads Fiji 14-10 at halftime

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 20 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

7:45p.m.

Wales leads Fiji 14-10 at halftime in a pulsating Rugby World Cup Pool D match at Oita Stadium.

A victory will put Wales into the quarterfinals, and Fiji must win to maintain its slim chances of qualifying.

Fiji’s spell-binding start produced two tries inside eight minutes, from right winger Josua Tuisova and fullback Kini Murimurivalu. Fiji got its second try moments after Wales hooker Ken Owens was sinbinned for a dangerous tackle.

In between those tries, Fiji had another from scrumhalf Frank Lomani disallowed when video review showed a forward pass from left winger Semi Radradra.

After Fiji’s first try, awarded following a TMO, Wales had a try from flanker Josh Navidi disallowed. TMO showed center Hadleigh Parkes knocking on when robbing Murimurivalu of possession.

But just after Fiji lock Tevita Cavubati was sinbinned for diving into the ruck with his shoulder, flyhalf Dan Biggar set up winger Josh Adams for a try in the left corner with a neat kick over the defense in the 17th and converted it.

Following a sustained period of pressure, scrumhalf Gareth Davies fed Adams and he touched down in the left corner in the 27th. Referee Jerome Garces called another TMO and Wales had another try ruled out because Adams’ foot was out of touch.

Two minutes later, Fiji flanker Semi Kunatani was sinbinned and Adams soon finished off a slick four-man passing move in the left corner, with Biggar converting from far out on the left for 14-10.

A man down, Fiji still finished well and had a try ruled out for a forward pass.