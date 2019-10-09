The Latest: RWC: Scotland leads Russia at halftime

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 20 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

Adam Hastings has two tries in the opening 17 minutes as Scotland leads Russia 21-0 at halftime in Shizuoka.

It puts Scotland on course to keep its quarterfinal hopes alive in Pool A ahead of a showdown with host Japan this weekend.

Scotland has three tries against the Russians and needs one more in the last 40 for a bonus point.

Flyhalf Hastings, son of former Scotland great Gavin, weaved in from a scrum close to the Russia line in the 13th minute. He chased down his own kick ahead for his second four minutes later.

Scrumhalf George Horne intercepted a pass from opposite number Dmitry Perov for Scotland’s third try. Perov was trying to throw a long pass in his own try area and it went straight to Horne.

Those three Scotland tries came in an eight-minute burst.

A bonus-point win will put the Scots in touching distance of pool leader Japan and second-place Ireland ahead of a dramatic finish to the group this weekend.

If the Scots finish the job against Russia, they will play Japan in Yokohama on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals — as long as Super Typhoon Hagibis, which is heading for Japan, doesn’t cause problems with the Rugby World Cup schedule.