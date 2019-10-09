The Latest: RWC: Argentina leads US 19-5 at halftime

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 20 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Argentina was set for a consolation third place and automatic qualifying spot for the 2023 tournament from Pool A after finishing the first half against the United States with a 19-5 lead Wednesday.

In perfect, sunny conditions in Kumagaya, both teams were playing positively before an appreciative crowd.

Argentina waved off kickable penalties to go for tries, and the first attempt was disallowed for a knock-on against the post.

But center Juan Cruz Mallia broke down the middle to set up flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez in the right corner, then a Sanchez chip bounced kindly for fullback Joaquin Tuculet to make it 14-0.

Tuculet scored the third out wide for 19-0 after the forwards were stopped on the line, and the Americans got on the board just before halftime when an AJ MacGinty grubber kick was scooped by right wing and captain Blaine Scully to score.