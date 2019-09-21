The Latest: Running French lead Argentina 20-3 at halftime

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

France has cut Argentina open with its running game, scoring two well-worked tries to lead 20-3 at halftime in their Rugby World Cup Pool C match.

Center Gaël Fickou got the first on the left flank after 17 minutes, stepping inside swiftly after taking a pass from midfield partner Virimi Vakatawa.

Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont scored the second down the right, four minutes later, set up by winger Damian Penaud after an excellent surging run from veteran fullback Maxime Médard.

Flyhalf Romain Ntamack coolly converted both tries from difficult positions out wide, and slotted over two penalties to pad out the advantage.

Argentina led 3-0 through flyhalf Nicolás Sánchez’s penalty in the 14th, after he’d botched his first attempt.