The Latest: Reports: Court action to begin against Etzebeth

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 13 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

A South African news outlet says the country’s human rights commission has announced it will take Springboks player Eben Etzebeth to court over an alleged case of racial abuse.

News24 reports that the South African Human Rights Commission has decided to begin legal proceedings against Etzebeth at an equality court on Friday, the same day he is due to play in a crucial game for the Springboks against Italy at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

It’s unclear if the court will require that Etzebeth return home to take part in proceedings.

Etzebeth was accused of racially abusing a person while on a night out during a vacation in the South African coastal town of Langebaan before the World Cup started. He was also accused of assault. He has denied both allegations. SA Rugby has promised to cooperate with authorities but also backed Etzebeth, saying we “trust our people to act responsibly.”

____

8:05 p.m.

New Zealand leads Canada 28-0 at halftime in their Pool B match under the roof in Oita.

New Zealand had four converted tries, but missed at least four more.

The first points came from a penalty try after a pushover attempt between the posts was interfered with by Canada scrumhalf Gordon McRorie.

Winger Jordie Barrett, impressive center Sonny Bill Williams, and fullback Beauden Barrett scored the other tries as the All Blacks made almost all the running.

The missed chances included lock Scott Barrett dropping the ball over the tryline, scrumhalf TJ Perenara diving over a ruck and planting the ball short, and lock Patrick Tuipolotu dropping an increasingly greasy ball in the humidity after Williams broke from a ruck.

Canada had a chance after a miscommunication behind a New Zealand ruck was pounced on by McRorie. Flyhalf Peter Nelson was in support and ran 50 meters but he was dragged down short of the tryline by Beauden Barrett.