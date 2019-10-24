The Latest: Nkosi replaces Kolbe in only change for Boks

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Thursday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

Sbu Nkosi has replaced injured Cheslin Kolbe in the only change to South Africa’s starting lineup for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against Wales.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus says Kolbe hasn’t recovered from an ankle injury and it had an impact on his performance in the 26-3 quarterfinal win over Japan last weekend.

“It’s disappointing not to have Cheslin available as he has been brilliant for us since we first called him up last year,” Erasmus said. “But we really rate Sbu and he will slot straight in. I am as excited to see what he can do as I would be if ‘Chessie’ were playing. Sbu has been very close to selection as it is.”

Nkosi has 10 test caps and will move into the right wing as a direct replacement for Kolbe in the only change to the 23-man squad.

“We’ve been fortunate to have been able to be pretty consistent in selection and we’ve built some nice momentum,” said Erasmus. “But the challenge just got a lot tougher on Sunday.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Steyn.