The Latest: Namibia make 6 changes for Canada

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 21 at the typhoon-affected Rugby World Cup (all times local):

8 p.m.

Namibia made six changes to the starting lineup which lost to New Zealand for the Pool B match against Canada on Sunday in Kamaishi.

Tighthead prop Johannes Coetzee, lock Johan Retief, flanker Wian Conradie, scrumhalf Eugene Jantjies, flyhalf Cliven Loubser and inside center Darryl De La Harpe return to the starting lineup after the 71-9 loss to New Zealand last Sunday.

Lock Tjiuee Uanivi, wing JC Greyling and fullback Johan Tromp will have started all four of Namibia’s games.

Eugene Jantjies has been on the losing side in all 14 of his appearances at the Rugby World Cup, meaning he holds the tournament record for most losses, beating the 13 by Romania’s Ovidiu Tonita.

Namibia: Johan Tromp, Leslie Klim, Johan Deysel (captain), Darryl de la Harpe, JC Greyling, Cliven Loubser, Eugene Jantjies; Janco Venter, Wian Conradie, Prince Gaoseb, Tjiuee Uanivi, Johan Retief, Johannes Coetzee, Torsten George van Jaarsveld, Andre Rademeyer. Reserves: Louis van der Westhuizen, AJ De Klerk, Desiderius Sethie, Max Katjijeko, Rohan Kitsoff, Damian Stevens, Helarius Axasman Kisting, Chad Plato.