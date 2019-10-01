The Latest: McKee makes 11 changes to Fiji XV for Georgia

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 12 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

4 p.m.

Head coach John McKee has made 11 changes to his Fiji starting lineup for Thursday’s must-win Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Georgia in Osaka.

Only four players remain from the starting XV which lost 30-27 to Uruguay last Wednesday in one of the tournament’s biggest upsets. They are prop Manasa Saulo, lock Leone Nakarawa, flanker and captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu and left winger Semi Radradra.

McKee has selected 13 players who started in Fiji’s opening loss to Australia. Fiji led the two-time champion by nine points in that game before Australia hit back to dominate the last 20 minutes.

Backrower Peceli Yato, who missed the Uruguay match after showing signs of concussion following a high, heavy tackle in the loss to Australia, has recovered to return to the Fiji team to take on Georgia.

Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu, Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Lepani Botia, Semi Radradra, Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Peceli Yato, Semi Kunatani, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (captain), Leone Nakarawa, Tevita Cavubati, Manasa Saulo, Samuel Matavesi, Campese Ma’afu. Reserves: Tuvere Vugakoto, Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, Viliame Mata, Nikola Matawalu, Jale Vatubua, Josh Matavesi.