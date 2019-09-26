The Latest: Mafi back for Japan, Labuschagne captain

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 7 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Japan has made six changes, two of them positional, to the starting side that beat Russia for the Pool A match against Ireland on Saturday in Shizuoka.

Captain and flanker Michael Leitch, prop Asaeli Ai Valu, lock Wimpie van der Walt, and wing Lomano Lava Lemeki have all dropped into the reserves.

Regular No. 8 Amanaki Lelei Mafi was back after recovering from a shoulder injury against South Africa in the last World Cup warmup this month. Prop Jiwon Koo, lock Luke Thompson — the oldest player in this World Cup at 38 — and fullback Ryohei Yamanaka come up from the reserves.

William Tupou has switched from fullback to wing for the first time in his test career, in place of Lemeki, and Kazuki Himeno has switched from No. 8 to flanker in place of Leitch.

Openside flanker Pieter Labuschagne becomes the third foreign-born player to captain Japan in a World Cup match.

Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka, Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, William Tupou, Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Amanaki Lelei Mafi, Pieter Labuschagne (captain), Kazuki Himeno, James Moore, Luke Thompson, Jiwon Koo, Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Atsushi Sakate, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Ai Valu, Wimpie van der Walt, Michael Leitch, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Lomano Lava Lemeki.