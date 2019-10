TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 16 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

12:20 a.m.

The disciplinary hearing for Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini will be on Monday in Tokyo.

Lavanini was sent off in the 18th minute for a shoulder-led tackle into the neck of England flyhalf Owen Farrell in their Pool C match at Tokyo Stadium.

He’s the fifth man to be red-carded at this Rugby World Cup, the most in a single tournament.